Indian cafe chain sparks call for data protection

Thomson Reuters Foundation, BANGKOK

The use of facial recognition technology at a popular Indian cafe chain, which triggered a backlash among customers, yesterday led to calls from human rights advocates for the government to speed up the introduction of laws to protect privacy.

Customers at Chaayos took to social media during the last week to complain about the camera technology that they said captured images of them without their consent, with no information on what the data would be used for, and no option to opt out.

While the technology is marketed as a convenience, the lack of legislative safeguards to protect against the misuse of data can lead to “breaches of privacy, misidentification and even profiling of individual,” Joanne D’Cunha, associate counsel at Internet Freedom Foundation, a digital rights group, said from New Dehli. “Until India introduces a comprehensive data protection law that provides such guarantees, there needs to be a moratorium on any technology that would infringe upon an individual’s right to privacy and other rights that stem from it.”

A statement from Chaayos said the technology was being tested in select cafes and was aimed at reducing purchase times for customers.

The data were encrypted, would not be shared, and customers could choose to opt out, it added.

“We are extremely conscious about our customers’ data security and privacy and are committed to protecting it,” the statement said.

A Personal Data Protection Bill is scheduled to be introduced by lawmakers in the parliamentary session that ends on Dec. 13.

The draft of the bill proposed strict conditions for requiring and storing personal data, and hefty penalties for misuse of such data.

However, digital rights activists had criticized a recent consultation on the bill they said was “secret and selective.”

The Indian Ministry for Information Technology did not respond to a request for comment.

The Indian Supreme Court, in a 2017 ruling on the national biometric identity card program Aadhaar, said individual privacy is a fundamental right.