Huang Hsiang to auction space over MRT station

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter

Huang Hsiang Construction Co (皇翔建設) plans to auction off its portion of a newly completed building atop Taipei’s Zhongshan MRT Station, Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (JLL) said yesterday.

The Taipei-based developer is to auction 32 percent, or 1,865.25 ping (6,166m2), of the building at a floor price of NT$2.44 billion (US$79.98 million), Jones Lang LaSalle told a media briefing.

The complex is a joint venture with Taipei Rapid Transit Corp (TRTC, 台北大眾捷運), which won 40 percent of the space including the first to third floors, JLL Taiwan investment manager Sherry Wu (吳瑤華) said.

In return for building the complex, Huang Hsiang’s holdings include the fourth floor, the 10th to 12th floors and part of 17th floor, Wu said.

The building’s lower floors are to be turned into retail space, while the higher floors would be used as offices, she said.

The asking price suggests NT$1.27 million per ping, falling somewhere in the middle of recent property transactions involving Grade-A offices in Taipei, Wu said, citing the sale of an office building on Dunhua N Road for NT$1.43 million per ping in March.

The auction is set for Dec. 20, which would allow Huang Hsiang to recognize profits for this year if everything goes smoothly, Wu said.

The bidding offers a rare investment opportunity in light of an ultra-low vacancy rate for upscale office space in Taipei, which JJL’s tallies showed was just 2.5 percent last quarter, Wu said.

Office rents picked up 5 percent this year compared with last year and prices might climb higher until 2023, due to a lack of new supply in central business locations in the capital, Wu said.

Several potential buyers have approached Huang Hsiang, but the developer decided to try to get the highest price possible for its floors by holding an auction, she added.