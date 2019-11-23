Jobless rate falls slightly in October, indicates stability

Staff writer, with CNA

Unemployment last month fell slightly from a month earlier, indicating that the local job market remains stable, the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) said yesterday.

The jobless rate last month was 3.77 percent, down 0.03 percentage points from September, with the number of people without a job in the month falling by 4,000, or 0.84 percent, to 451,000, DGBAS data showed.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the unemployment rate was 3.72 percent, down 0.02 percentage points month-on-month, but up 0.02 percentage points from a year earlier, the data showed.

For the first 10 months of this year, the seasonally adjusted jobless rate was 3.73 percent, also slightly higher than for the same period last year, the data showed.

The number of employed people totaled 11.52 million last month, an addition of 10,000, or 0.09 percent, from a month earlier, while the labor participation rate rose 0.02 percentage points to 59.24 percent, the DGBAS said.

The number of people who lost work to business closures or downsizing last month fell 3,000 from a month earlier, which the DGBAS said indicated that economic fundamentals remain healthy.

By education level, the jobless rate for people with a university degree was 5.49 percent, the highest among all education groups.

It was 3.49 percent for people with a high-school diploma and 3.09 percent for those with a graduate degree, the data showed.

By age breakdown, the unemployment rate for people aged 20 to 24 was 12.86 percent, the highest among the DGBAS’ age brackets, with those aged 15 to 19 at 9.81 percent and those aged 25 to 29 at 6.7 percent, it said.