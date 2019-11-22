E Ink still expects revenue to decline

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter

E Ink Holdings Inc (元太科技), the world’s largest supplier of e-paper displays for e-readers and luggage tags, yesterday said it still expects annual revenue to decline by a single-digit percent this year, which would imply a sequential slump in revenue this quarter.

At its quarterly earnings teleconference, the company did not raise its financial forecast, even though its revenue in the first 10 months of this year dropped by merely 1.25 percent year-on-year to NT$11.57 billion (US$379 million).

The company made NT$14.21 billion in revenue last year.

The Hsinchu-based company said that resilient demand for electronic shelf labels (ESL) e-paper, which contributed about 30 percent to total revenue, and relatively stable demand from e-reader vendors lent support to its business this year.

“We expect ESL [shipments] to grow by between 20 and 30 percent year-on-year each year, including this year and next year,” E Ink president Johnson Lee (李政昊) said at the teleconference.

Japanese electronics chain store Bic Camera Inc and home appliances chain Nojima Corp last quarter joined their Chinese and US retailers in adopting ESL to replace paper shelf labels to better manage price changes, E Ink said.

On colored e-paper for ESL, Lee said the company has started shipping the new products this year and some customers have begun using colored e-paper in designing new e-readers, Lee said.

Gross margin is expected to surpass last year’s 41.7 percent, thanks to growing demand for higher-margin ESL e-paper.

For the quarter ending Sept. 30, E Ink’s net profit soared 36.9 percent to NT$1.15 billion from a year earlier or about 30 percent from the previous quarter.

In the first three quarters of this year, net profit rose 42 percent to NT$2.47 billion from NT$1.74 billion a year earlier, which E Ink attributed to a non-operating income of NT$2.77 billion.

Royalty income remained the biggest contributor, totaling NT$1.57 billion in the first three quarters, but it is down 7 percent from a year earlier.

E Ink attributed the decline to the collapse of Chunghwa Picture Tubes Ltd (中華映管), one of the panel makers that licensed high-resolution FFX LCD manufacturing technology from E Ink.