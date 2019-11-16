Ministry approves SME investment of over NT$2.8 billion

By Natasha Li / Staff reporter

The Ministry of Economic Affairs yesterday approved investments totaling more than NT$2.8 billion (US$91.69 million) from eight small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) via a government plan that provides them assistance with financing, taxation, land, utilities and labor.

Rubber seal manufacturer KTseal Co (科騰密封), which supplies companies such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電) and Hiwin Technologies Co (上銀科技), plans to expand its production capacity by investing more than NT$100 million setting up a plant in Hsinchu County.

Furniture supplier Meicha Furniture Co Ltd (美傢家具) plans to invest NT$200 million adding automated production lines to its plant in the Changhua Coastal Industrial Park (彰濱工業區) as it has attracted more international orders, the ministry said.

Accu-Cut Industrial Co (銘九公司), which specializes in carbide end mills and cutting tools, is to set up an automated production facility and management system in a bid to increase its production efficiency and brand notoriety.

Computer numerical control rotary table maker Autocam Technology Co (歐權科技) plans to invest more than NT$300 million purchasing smart equipment and artificial intelligence applications as it looks to secure highly customized orders, the ministry said, adding that the company would provide more than 20 new job opportunities.

Min Chun Precision Co (敏鈞精密), which provides components for Boeing Co’s 787 Dreamliner and General Electric Co’s LEAP-1A engine, plans to invest NT$120 million to expand production capacity at its plant in New Taipei City’s Sanxia District (三峽).

An unnamed machinery maker is to invest more than NT$130 million to expand its plant in Taichung, while cold forging fasteners manufacturer Wingtone Industrial Co (運通工業) is to invest more than NT$200 million adding equipment to its plant in Tainan’s Shanhua District (善化) as it targets the Japanese market, the ministry said.

Another fastener manufacturer, Yinsh Precision Industrial Co (盈錫精密) is to invest about NT$100 million setting up two smart production lines to cut its labor costs, it said.

The ministry last week approved investments totaling more than NT$1.1 billion from six SMEs — fitness products original design manufacturer HealthStream Taiwan Inc (清河國際), hosiery producer Jin Minng Industrial Co (謹鳴工業), bicycle parts manufacturer Alhonga Ent Co (弘家金屬工業), superalloy aerospace parts manufacturer U-Cheer Technology Corp (友齊公司), computer numerical control tool component maker Bright Jing Chin Machinery Co (精勤精機) and motor core manufacturer I Hsin Machine Co (億新精機).

Since the program was launched in July, the ministry has approved NT$30.4 billion of investment from 60 SMEs, which plan to create 2,578 new job opportunities.