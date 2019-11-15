Google checking account service on its way: report

AFP and Bloomberg, SAN FRANCISCO

Google plans to launch a checking account service next year in collaboration with Citigroup Inc and a credit union in Silicon Valley, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

In a project codenamed Cache, Google is working on a system that would host checking accounts clearly bearing the brands of the financial institutions, which would handle security and regulatory compliance issues, the Journal reported.

The Journal quoted a Google executive as saying that the company’s approach “is going to be to partner deeply with banks and the financial system” in what might be seen as a longer but safer route.

The move would come as Internet titans become increasingly involved in online financial transactions and e-commerce.

Apple Inc and Google both offer digital wallets that can be used on smartphones to pay for purchases online or in real-world shops. Apple has also released a credit card.

Amazon.com Inc is reportedly in talks with banks about creating a checking account service.

Facebook Inc has been steadily building up e-commerce tools as well as the ability to send money using its messaging apps such as WhatsApp. The company went a major step further by releasing controversial plans for a cryptocurrency called Libra.

Google’s plans to roll out the checking account service with Citigroup would likely meet with “stiff political opposition” amid consumer privacy concerns and rancor toward tech firms, Cowen & Co said.

“There is a real debate about whether big tech or big banks are more politically toxic in Washington,” Cowen & Co analyst Jaret Seiberg said. “We don’t see how combining the two will make either less contentious.”