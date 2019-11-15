Staff writer, with CNA

AUTOMAKERS

Yulon posts decline

Yulon Motor Co (裕隆汽車) yesterday posted a second consecutive quarterly loss for last quarter of NT$279.63 million (US$9.14 million) and a net nonoperating decline of NT$521.09 million. That led the firm to report net losses of NT$1.57 billion for the third quarter, with losses of NT$1.05 a share. Revenue rose to NT$21.58 billion, from NT$21.02 billion the previous quarter and NT$20.22 billion a year earlier, company data showed. In the first three quarters of this year, Yulon reported net losses of NT$2.51 billion, compared with a net profit of NT$1.62 billion a year earlier, or losses of NT$1.7 per share.

MANUFACTURING

YFY profits jump 48.7%

Papermaking conglomerate YFY Inc (永豐餘控股) yesterday reported net profit climbed 48.7 percent to NT$1.18 billion from a year earlier, which it attributed to nonoperating gains of NT$857.79 million. Earnings per share increased from NT$0.48 to NT$0.71, while gross margin grew from 15.59 percent to 16.24 percent. However, third-quarter revenue fell 4.47 percent to NT$19.095 billion on falling global pulp prices and the low cost of recycled paper, YFY said. In the first three quarters of this year, net profit totaled NT$1.84 billion, up 37.2 percent from NT$1.34 billion a year earlier, with earnings per share of NT$1.11.

MANUFACTURING

Union plans Tatung protest

The labor union of Chunghwa Picture Tubes Ltd (CPT, 華映) yesterday said it plans a sit-in at parent company Tatung Co’s (大同) headquarters in Taipei, to urge it to pay wages owed by its flat-panel manufacturing arm. About 1,900 former CPT employees have not received salaries since they were laid off in August, the union said. Tatung holds a 40 percent stake in CPT, which has filed for bankruptcy protection. The Ministry of Labor is paying the laid-off workers part of the debt through a repayment fund for arrears wage debts.

TELECOMS

Chunghwa boosts pay

Chunghwa Telecom Co (中華電信) on Wednesday said it approved a 3 percent averaged pay raise for employees in a bid to recruit and retain talent ahead of the launch of 5G services next year. Employees with special skills and technological capabilities might see their salaries increase more than 5 percent year-on-year, the company said in a statement. The pay hikes take effect on Jan. 1.

CHIPMAKERS

TSMC issues dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) on Tuesday approved to issue a cash dividend of NT$2.5 per share on its earnings per share NT$3.9 for the third quarter. The dividends would be distributed on April 16, the firm said. The board also approved a proposal to assign a capital budget of NT$199.8 billion for new production lines, the installation of advanced technology production equipment, and R&D spending, TSMC said.

GOVERNMENT

Lottery app expands

The Taxation Administration yesterday said that digital receipt holders would be able to claim NT$500 e-receipts in the September-October uniform invoice lottery draw through its mobile app on Android and iOS platforms. The system is currently limited to winnings of NT$1,000 and NT$200, an official said. The agency is to draw the winning numbers for the September-October uniform invoice lottery on Nov. 25.