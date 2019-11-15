Innolux to invest NT$70bn: ministry

By Natasha Li / Staff reporter

Flat-panel maker Innolux Corp (群創) is to invest NT$70.1 billion (US$2.29 billion) in Taiwan, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said yesterday, after approving the company’s plan to participate in a government program encouraging Taiwanese firms to return and invest at home.

Innolux’s investment is by far the largest among the 153 applications submitted to the program since the beginning of the year.

The applicants have pledged to invest NT$697.1 billion — of which NT$200 billion has been committed for this year — and create 56,294 job opportunities, the ministry said.

Facing rising production costs in China and an oversaturated flat-panel market, as well as trade difficulties due to US tariffs on Chinese-made goods, the Miaoli-based Innolux has decided to set up an automated “Zero Touch” production facility in Tainan’s Southern Taiwan Science Park (南部科學園區), the ministry said.

To cut personnel and manufacturing costs, the company over the past five years has been developing automation systems and smart manufacturing solutions.

It is also moving its television assembly line to Tainan, the ministry said, adding that the company aims to increase TV shipments to 6 million units this year, up from 1.8 million units last year.

Innolux is focusing on producing large LCD panels with high contrast and high refresh rates, as it looks to strengthen its presence on the global gaming market, the ministry said.

Other high-value-added products such as panels illuminated by mini LED backlights, curved LCD panels for automotive applications, screens with built-in fingerprint readers as well as applications such as virtual and augmented reality are to be part of the company’s focus, the ministry added.

Super Micro Computer Inc’s application to participate in another government-subsidized program promoting investment in Taiwan has also been approved, the ministry said.

The San Jose, California-based company is to invest NT$10 billion in a center devoted to research and development of advanced servers, as well as expanding its logistics center and introducing automated assembly lines, the ministry said.

Super Micro’s plan is expected to create 1,700 job opportunities, it said.

The ministry said it has also approved an application by IC trays manufacturer Sunrise Plastics Industry Co (晨州塑膠) to invest NT$1.6 billion in constructing an automated production plant in Taichung’s Waipu District (外埔), which would provide 47 job opportunities.