PAL Holdings boss Lucio Tan Jr dies suddenly at 53

Bloomberg

PAL Holdings Inc president Lucio “Bong” Tan Jr (陳俊望), son of Philippine billionaire Lucio Tan (陳永栽), died yesterday after collapsing while playing in a basketball game days earlier. He was 53.

The younger Tan succumbed to brain herniation, the Philippine Star reported, adding that he had been hospitalized on Saturday.

PAL Holdings, the listed parent of Philippine Airlines Inc, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“His untimely passing leaves a deep void in our hearts and our group’s management team, which would be very hard to fill,” his sister, Vivienne Tan (陳美綿), said in a statement, referring to him as “an elder brother whom we all relied on for advice, counsel and leadership.”

He is survived by his wife and two sons.

His sudden death casts doubt over the leadership of the airlines to banking group, especially as he was seen as a potential successor to his father, said Rens Cruz, an analyst at Regina Capital Development Corp in Makati.

Tan Jr had taken over as president and chief operating officer at PAL Holdings on Oct. 28.

He was also the president of Tanduay Distillers Inc and Eton Properties Philippines Inc and a director of LT Group Inc and Philippine National Bank.