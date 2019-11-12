Staff writer

Hota net income slumps

Hota Industrial Manufacturing Co (和大工業), which makes automotive transmission systems, yesterday posted its lowest profit since the fourth quarter of 2014, as a sluggish global auto market amid a US-China trade dispute took a toll on the company’s sales. Net income was NT$181 million (US$5.95 million) last quarter, or earnings per share of NT$0.71, down 4.65 percent quarter-on-quarter and 46.78 percent year-on-year, the company said in a regulatory filing. Third-quarter revenue was NT$1.53 billion, up 1.68 percent from the previous quarter, but down 18.55 percent from the same period last year, the company said.

Eclat bullish on growth

Garment and fabric supplier Eclat Textile Co (儒鴻) yesterday said that growth momentum would persist this quarter during the high season after it posted its best results of the year last quarter. The company posted net income of NT$1.19 billion for the third quarter, or earnings per share of NT$4.35, up 11.3 percent from the previous quarter and 14.9 percent from a year earlier, it said in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange. Net income for the first three quarters was NT$3.16 billion, up 0.8 percent year-on-year, or earnings per share of NT$11.54, the company said. The company expects to add between three and five new clients next year, so sales growth should accelerate, it said.

TOPBI posts record sales

TOPBI International Holdings Ltd (淘帝國際控股), a leading children’s clothing brand, yesterday posted record sales for last month, thanks to a growing number of physical stores and an increased contribution from e-commerce platforms. The company said the robust sales momentum would continue this quarter due to the holiday sales season and the effect of bigger economies of scale. Consolidated sales were NT$786.28 million last month, up 2.93 percent from NT$763.86 million in the same period last year. Cumulative sales in the first 10 months of the year grew 6.04 percent to NT$5.65 billion, from NT$5.32 billion in the same period last year, the company said in an e-mailed statement.

Lite-On revenue declines

Electronic components supplier Lite-On Technology Corp (光寶科技) yesterday posted revenue of NT$14.65 billion for last month, a 17 percent year-on-year decline, due to fewer working days. Cumulative revenue from January to last month was NT$148.44 billion, down 14.8 percent year-on-year, a company filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange said. The information technology business contributed 70 percent of overall sales last month, while the optoelectronics business contributed 17 percent. The storage business accounted for 7 percent of sales last month.

CSC revenue slips 4.3%

China Steel Corp (CSC, 中鋼) yesterday posted revenue of NT$27.68 billion for last month, the second-lowest amount this year. Last month’s revenue was down 4.3 percent from the previous month and 24 percent from a year earlier, the company said. In the first 10 months of the year, cumulative revenue was NT$309.48 billion, a decrease of 7 percent year-on-year, it said. CSC plans next week to announce its steel prices for domestic deliveries in the first quarter of next year, a move that would be closely watched by its clients, as prices are a key gauge of the outlook for the industry.