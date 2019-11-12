Taiwan Mobile revenue bolstered by iPhone sales

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter

Taiwan Mobile Co (台灣大哥大) yesterday said that its revenue grew 7 percent year-on-year last month, driven by rising sales of iPhone 11 smartphones and an increased contribution from its e-commerce subsidiary.

Apple Inc’s new smartphones have also helped grow Taiwan Mobile’s gross sales by 30 percent this month, the nation’s second-largest telecom said in a statement.

Revenue grew to NT$10.46 billion (US$343.68 million) last month, compared with NT$9.78 billion in the same period last year. That was almost flat from NT$10.3 billion in September.

“The annual growth was due to Momo.com Inc’s (富邦媒體) brisk revenue growth of 24 percent year-on-year,” Taiwan Mobile spokesperson Rosie Yu (俞若奚) said in the statement.

Net income contracted 2.8 percent year-on-year to NT$1.04 billion last month, from NT$1.07 billion. Earnings per share dropped to NT$0.37 from NT$0.39.

That represented an increase from NT$1.03 billion, or earnings per share of NT$0.37, the previous month.

In the first 10 months, Taiwan Mobile had achieved 86 percent of its full-year profit target of NT$12.33 billion, the company said.

Separately, Chunghwa Telecom Co (中華電信) said that its revenue fell 1.41 percent year-on-year last month as the growth in iPhone 11 sales was eroded by a decline in voice calls and fewer projects for government agencies.

Revenue fell to NT$17.54 billion from NT$17.79 billion the previous year, but rose 2.21 percent from NT$17.16 billion in September, it said.

Net profit dipped 5.9 percent year-on-year to NT$2.5 billion from NT$2.66 billion. On a monthly basis, net profit rose 3.73 percent from NT$2.41 billion.

Earnings per share fell to NT$0.32 from NT$0.34 the previous year, but up from NT$0.31 a month earlier.

In the first 10 months, net profit was NT$27.52 billion, 80.68 percent of its minimum forecast of NT$34.11 billion for the full year, Chunghwa Telecom said.

However, revenue in the first 10 months was NT$169.83 billion, only 77 percent of its target of NT$220.56 billion, the nation’s biggest telecom said.

Chunghwa Telecom has warned that it could miss its financial guidance for the current quarter amid intensifying competition.

Meanwhile, Far EasTone Telecommunications Co (FET, 遠傳電信) posted revenue of NT$7.25 billion for last month, down 0.82 percent year-on-year from NT$7.31 billion, as revenue from some enterprise projects was due to be booked at a later date.

That was despite robust iPhone 11 sales helping to prop up revenue last month.

On a monthly basis, revenue sank 6.45 percent from NT$7.75 billion.

Net profit remained flat at NT$715 million compared with a year ago. On a monthly basis, net profit rose 0.42 percent from NT$712 million.

Earnings per share were unchanged, the company said.