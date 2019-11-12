Computer, IT service sector Q3 revenue rose 12.4%

By Natasha Li / Staff reporter

The computer and information technology (IT) service sector’s revenue last quarter increased 12.4 percent year-on-year to NT$94.8 billion (US$3.11 billion), second only to revenue recorded in the fourth quarter last year, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said yesterday.

Boosted by strong demand in software and hardware for enterprise-use and integrated services for 5G technologies as well as switch data networks, the computer programming industry reported revenue rose 11.9 percent to NT$71.1 billion for the quarter.

The IT service industry posted a record-high growth in revenue of 13.9 percent to NT$23.7 billion, thanks to the promotional sales in the management of online auction sites and servers, the ministry said.

Hefty advertising sales via online dating platforms also helped drive up the IT service industry’s revenue, it said.

In the first three quarters of the year, the computer and IT service sector posted record-high revenue of NT$268.6 billion, up 8.8 percent over the same period last year, with the programming and service industries growing by 7.6 percent and 12.5 percent respectively.

However, the technical support and professional service sector saw revenue fall by 1.5 percent to NT$82.4 billion, the ministry said.

Largely owing to a high comparison base and a decline of 9.7 percent in sales from the management and consulting industry, the technical support and professional service sector’s revenue was also dragged down by the advertising and market research industry’s lackluster performance, which decreased by 0.5 percent year-on-year.

The photography industry posted growth in sales of 11.1 percent, thanks to demand for posters and videos for the Jan. 11 elections, the ministry said.

An increase in the number of marriages boosted demand for wedding photography, it said.

The professional design industry saw positive growth of 5.1 percent as it benefited from an increase in demand for designs for automobiles and electronics, the ministry said.

In the first three quarters of the year, the technical support and professional service sector’s total revenue fell 1.6 percent, of which the management and consulting industry, the advertising and market research industry, the professional design industry and the photography industry saw decreases of 2.7 percent, 0.9 percent, 1.6 percent and 2.2 percent respectively.

On a brighter note, the rental industry posted a record-high revenue, an increase of 2.6 percent to NT$34.6 billion, as the transportation rental business grew 6.6 percent in revenue to NT$23 billion mainly owing to a car renta l marketing campaign, which stoked demand from enterprise clients.

The rental industry’s revenue increased 1.9 percent in the first three quarters to NT$101.3 billion, a record high.