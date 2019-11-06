Agencies

TECHNOLOGY

Google workers urge action

Google employees are demanding that the company issue a climate plan that commits it to zero emissions by 2030. An online petition posted on Monday bears signatures from more than 1,000 Google employees. It also calls on Google to decline contracts that would support the extraction of fossil fuels and to avoid collaborating with organizations involved with the oppression of refugees. Amazon.com Inc and Microsoft Corp employees have similarly called on their employers to take steps for climate change action. Workers from both companies joined climate marches in September.

STEELMAKERS

ArcelorMittal drops Ilva deal

ArcelorMittal SA, the world’s biggest steelmaker, on Monday said that it is pulling out of a deal to buy struggling Italian firm Ilva after Rome decided not to grant it immunity from prosecution over a heavily polluting plant that was a central part of the acquisition. The company’s decision came under heavy fire across the nation, with trade unions variously blaming the steel giant and the ruling anti-establishment Five Star Movement, which is a foe of big industry, for pulling the rug out from under a deal that would have safeguarded thousands of jobs.

BREWERS

Asahi lowers sales foreacast

Asahi Group Holdings Ltd, Japan’s largest brewer, yesterday lowered its annual sales and profit forecast again, citing currency fluctuations and domestic headwinds. Operating profit will probably be ￥202 billion (US$1.9 billion) for this year, the Tokyo-based company said. That compares with its prior forecast of ￥215.5 billion, and the average analyst estimate of ￥215.9 billion. Asahi also lowered its sales forecast to ￥2.09 trillion, compared with the average estimate for ￥2.12 trillion. Its annual planned dividend was cut to ￥100 per share, from the prior ￥106 per share. The company had previously lowered its forecasts in August.

AUSTRALIA

Rates kept at record low

The central bank yesterday kept interest rates on hold at a record low of 0.75 percent, with Governor Philip Lowe saying the economy was showing signs of life after three cuts this year. Lowe said in a statement following the Reserve Bank of Australia’s monthly policy meeting that there were several positive influencers, including recent tax cuts for low and middle-income earners, an upswing in house prices in Sydney and Melbourne, and a brighter outlook for the resources sector. However, there remain concerns over the impact of lower consumer spending, as well as the flow-on effect of a prolonged drought gripping much of the east.

MALAYSIA

Bank stays pat on rate

The central bank yesterday kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged, giving itself policy space to act in coming months if the global economy worsens. Bank Negara Malaysia held its overnight rate at 3 percent at its final meeting for the year, as predicted by 16 of the 25 economists surveyed by Bloomberg. At the current rate “the stance of monetary policy remains accommodative and supportive of economic activity,” the central bank said in a statement. Growth “is expected to be within projections in 2019 and the pace sustained going into 2020,” underpinned by private sector investment, it said.