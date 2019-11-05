Saudi Aramco’s nine-month profit drops 18 percent

Bloomberg

Saudi Arabian Oil Co’s (Aramco) nine-month profit fell 18 percent as lower oil prices eroded sales ahead of a share sale that could be the world’s largest.

The oil giant earned net income of US$68.2 billion compared with US$83.1 billion for the same period a year ago, it said in a statement posted on its Web site.

The state company’s revenue slipped to US$217 billion from US$233 billion.

Aramco gave no explanation for the decline in its results, although its nine-month income alone exceeded the net posted last year by Apple Inc, the most profitable publicly traded company.

Average Brent crude dropped about 11 percent over the nine-month period compared with the previous year. Saudi Arabia has been cutting oil output along with other global producers to shore up prices amid a surplus and signs of weaker demand.

Aramco kicked off an oft-delayed initial public offering (IPO) on Sunday, revealing potential tax cuts and dividends to lure investors.

The Saudi government has conceded the company probably is not worth the US$2 trillion valuation Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman has long targeted.

On Sunday, banks involved with the IPO released estimates below US$1.5 trillion and valuations that varied by US$1 trillion.

Aramco’s US$111 billion annual net income for last year made it the world’s most profitable firm. The prince is counting on those earnings and Saudi Arabia’s vast oil reserves — the world’s biggest deposits of conventional crude — to attract investors.

Yet the company’s oil infrastructure has barely recovered from an drone and cruise missile attack in September that briefly cut Saudi’s oil production in half, revealing its vulnerability.