CPC, Formosa maintain fuel prices as crude oil remains relatively steady

Staff writer, with CNA

Taiwan’s two major fuel suppliers yesterday announced that their gasoline and diesel prices would remain unchanged this week, after conflicting factors kept international crude prices relatively steady.

The prices at state-run CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) gas stations are to remain steady at NT$26.4 per liter for 92-octane unleaded, NT$27.9 for 95-unleaded, NT$29.9 for 98-unleaded and NT$24.2 for super diesel.

CPC said that while easing trade tensions between the US and China resulted in an increase in international oil prices this past week, other factors, including a higher commercial oil inventory in the US, offset the increase.

Based on its weighted oil price formula, the price of crude rose US$0.2 over the past week to US$60.44 per barrel, CPC said.

Privately run Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化) announced that its prices are also to remain flat this week, at NT$26.4 per liter for 92-unleaded, NT$27.8 for 95-unleaded, NT$29.9 for 98-unleaded and NT$24.0 for super diesel.