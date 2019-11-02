Global laptop shipments rose 1.9% in Q3: report

By Natasha Li / Staff reporter

Global laptop shipments rose 1.9 percent year-on-year last quarter to 37.6 million units, following a 5 percent decline in the second quarter, US market researcher International Data Corp (IDC) said in a report on Thursday.

The tablet market returned to growth last quarter, backed by new product launches, the report said.

Apple Inc continued to dominate the global scene, boosting its market share to 31.4 percent by shipping 11.8 million units, IDC said, attributing the increase to the launch of a new iPad model late last quarter.

Apple is the largest player in the detachable space, and its latest device came with a “Smart Connector,” which offers a removable keyboard option, IDC said.

Given that all iPads — except for the Mini — are equipped with this device as well as the company’s unique operating system, the report singled out Apple as a threat to the traditional PC market.

Amazon.com Inc edged out Samsung Electronics Co in second place, with a market share of 14.5 percent last quarter, the report said.

Its shipments rose 25.6 percent annually to 5.5 million units, buoyed by the introduction of the new Fire 7 and the e-commerce retailer’s annual Prime Day Sale.

Samsung dropped to third place as it shipped 4.6 million units last quarter, down 13.9 percent on an annual basis, with a market share of 14.5 percent.

Nonetheless, the South Korean company’s Tab A series continued to enjoy strong popularity, accounting for more than half of the company’s shipments last quarter, the report said.

Huawei Technologies Co (華為), which claimed about 9.5 percent of the market, also posted a 4.4 percent annual decline in shipments to 3.6 million units last quarter, as it faced steady pressure from the US, it said.

Another major China-based company Lenovo Group Ltd (聯想) saw a 7.6 percent year-on-year increase in shipments to 2.5 million units.

The company accounted for 6.7 percent of the market, up from 6.3 percent a year ago, bolstered by robust sales in regions including Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the report said.