Agencies

UNITED STATES

Hiring hits seven-year low

A measure of hiring by US companies has fallen to a seven-year low and fewer employers are raising pay, a business survey found. Just one-fifth of the economists surveyed by the National Association for Business Economics said that their companies have added to their workforces over the past three months. That is down from one-third in July. Job totals were unchanged at 69 percent of companies, up from 57 percent in July. The survey also found that 43 percent of companies reported shortages of skilled workers, although that figure has declined for three straight surveys.

UNITED KINGDOM

Big Four boost market share

The so-called “Big Four” accounting giants have strengthened their grip and now audit all of the companies listed on London’s FTSE 100 shares index, the Financial Reporting Council watchdog said in a statement on Monday. Last year, the country’s four largest players — Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd, Ernst & Young Global, KPMG and PricewaterhouseCoopers — advised and monitored all of the top 100 listed businesses, up from 99 in 2017, the council said.

FOOD AND BEVERAGE

Beyond Meat eyes big sales

Beyond Meat Inc is facing a growing field of competitors, but on Monday it raised its sales forecast for the year, citing its leading role in a new wave of vegetarian products intended to more closely mimic meat. For the three months ending on Sept. 28, the California-based company’s sales more than tripled year-on-year to US$92 million, while net income reached US$4.1 million, marking its first quarterly profit. The company, which went public in May, said that it expects revenue of US$265 million to US$275 million for the year. It previously forecast sales of more than US$240 million.

AVIATION

ANA profit revised downward

ANA Holdings Inc on Tuesday cut its full-year operating income guidance by 15 percent, citing a decline in cargo demand stemming from US-China trade issues, a slowdown in business demand and intensifying competition in the budget sector. Japan’s largest airline by revenue reported operating income of ￥78.8 billion (US$723.54 million) for the six months that ended on Sept. 30, down 25 percent from a year earlier. It lowered its full-year operating income forecast to ￥140 billion, from ￥165 billion previously.

SECURITIES

Nomura rebounds in Q3

Nomura Holdings Inc posted a profit for a third straight quarter as trading revenue made up for a slump in the domestic retail business. Net income was ￥138.6 billion in the three months ending on Sept. 30, compared with a ￥11.2 billion loss a year earlier, Japan’s biggest brokerage reported yesterday. A one-time, ￥73.3 billion boost from the sale of a stake in the firm’s Nomura Research Institute Ltd affiliate buoyed the results.

ELECTRONICS

Apple launches AirPods Pro

Apple Inc on Monday launched Apple AirPods Pro, an upgraded version of its premium wireless earphones with a noise cancelation feature. Priced at US$249, the earphones are to start shipping today, Apple said, adding that the new AirPods are also sweat and water resistant. The company is doubling down on its wearables and services units to increase revenue, as it has faced slowing iPhone sales over the past few quarters.