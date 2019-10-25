Microsoft buoyed after adding cloud customers

AP, REDMOND, Washington

Microsoft Corp on Wednesday reported its latest quarterly report card to Wall Street, buoyed by another round of business customers signing up for its cloud computing services.

The company reported fiscal first-quarter profit of US$10.7 billion, up 21 percent from the same period last year.

The net income of US$1.38 per share beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of US$1.25 per share.

The software maker posted revenue of US$33.1 billion in the July-to-September period, up 14 percent from last year and also beating forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected US$32.2 billion.

Microsoft shares have risen 35 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has risen 20 percent.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the shares hit US$137.11, an increase of 27 percent in the past 12 months. It has been dueling with Apple Inc this season as the most valuable company in the S&P 500.

Microsoft chief executive officer Satya Nadella has been rewarded for his efforts in steadily lifting the company’s earnings since taking over in 2014.

His compensation was US$42.9 million in the fiscal year that ended in June, a 66 percent increase from the previous year, according to a statement filed last week ahead of the company’s annual shareholders’ meeting in December.

That included a US$1 million base salary increase, which the board said it awarded because of “his significant contributions to Microsoft’s success during his tenure as CEO” and a desire to encourage his “continued strong leadership.”

The strongest sales growth has come from adding new corporate and government clients to Microsoft’s Azure cloud computing platform, Microsoft said.

Azure’s quarterly revenue grew 59 percent from the same time last year, much of that powered by contracts worth at least US$10 million each, it said.

A less profitable part of Microsoft’s business has been its consumer products, such as Xbox, which saw no revenue growth in the quarter, and Surface laptops, which declined 4 percent.

The Surface team, though a small part of Microsoft’s business, launched a new line of devices this fall and expects demand to pick up during the holiday season.