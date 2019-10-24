Nike CEO to step down, remain chair

AFP, NEW YORK

Sporting goods giant Nike Inc on Tuesday named a new CEO to take over from Mark Parker, who will continue to lead the company’s board of directors.

John Donahoe is to replace Parker as president and chief executive officer effective Jan. 13, Nike said in a statement.

Parker said the change was part of Nike’s efforts to accelerate the “digital transformation” of the company’s business.

Parker, who has served as CEO for more than a decade, and as chairman, president and CEO since 2016, is to become the board’s executive chairman, working closely with Donahoe, Nike said.

Donahoe is president and CEO of ServiceNow, a tech services firm, as well as a member of Nike’s board, a position he will retain after the transition.

Parker said that the change is aimed at using technology to boost the company’s output and efficiency, and pointed to Donahoe’s “expertise in digital commerce, technology, global strategy and leadership,” which “make him ideally suited to accelerate our digital transformation.”

Speaking moments after the announcement on CNBC, Parker said the goal is to use digital tools to lift “our ability to actually compete and grow our business.”

“This is all about accelerating that strategy,” he said, adding that he would be “very actively engaged,” working with his successor “to make sure that this transition is as smooth as successful as possible.”

Under Parker’s leadership, Nike sales grew and stock prices soared.

However, the company has been tainted by scandal in recent weeks after it shut down an elite training program for distance runners after top coach Alberto Salazar was banned for four years for doping.

Parker, who initially stood behind Salazar, said the management shake-up “has absolutely nothing to do with that situation.”

Last year, about a dozen executives were pushed out at Nike and Parker apologized in a scandal that included reports of widespread sexual harassment and bullying, embarrassing the “Just Do It” brand that was characterized by equality and empowerment.

Nike shares closed down 0.6 percent on Tuesday. In after-hours trading following the announcement, its shares were largely unchanged at US$95.65.

The footwear and apparel company has beefed up its “Nike Direct” business through smartphone applications and other programs, and reported a 25 percent jump in profit in the latest quarter with US$10.7 billion in revenue.

The biggest jump in sales was in China, where revenue rose 22 percent year-on-year to US$1.7 billion.