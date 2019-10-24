Hon Hai refiles plan for glass dome in Wisconsin

Staff writer, with CNA

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) has refiled a plan to build a giant glass dome to serve as a network operations center in Wisconsin as part of its massive investment in the state, US-based tech Web site The Verge reported on Tuesday.

The dome, which is to house the center and an auditorium, had early last month been proposed by Hon Hai, but was later withdrawn, the Web site said.

“Now it’s back — Foxconn apparently reworked the plans for the data center next to the dome to make it a more permanent structure,” The Verge said, referring to Hon Hai by the name it is known by globally, Foxconn Technology Group (富士康科技集團).

The move by Hon Hai to repurpose the giant glass dome project is another step forward in its US$10 billion Wisconsin project, which is focused on a sophisticated 6G flat-panel display complex in the Wisconn Valley Science and Technology Park in Mount Pleasant Village, the report said.

Late last month, Hon Hai announced plans to build a high-performance computing data center in the park and add a smart manufacturing center to the Wisconsin investment project.

The two facilities, including a multipurpose building and power substation, have either been built or are under construction at the science park, Hon Hai said.

The high-performance computing data center is scheduled to be completed next year, it said.

Hon Hai subsidiary Foxconn Industrial Internet Co Ltd (富士康工業互連網) is to work with Qolsys Inc, a US-based provider of security and smart home technology, in the science park to develop automation technology and touch panels for industrial tablets, it added.

The Wisconsin plant is expected to start mass production in the fourth quarter of next year, Louis Woo (胡國輝), a top aide to former Hon Hai chairman Terry Gou (郭台銘), has said.