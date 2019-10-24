Rate change for insurers may drive up premiums: FSC

By Kao Shih-ching / Staff reporter

Life insurance companies’ liability reserve interest rates on savings-type policies would be lowered by 25 basis points next year, which is expected to cause an average increase of 2 to 3 percent in premiums for new policyholders, Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) Chairman Wellington Koo (顧立雄) said yesterday.

Koo’s latest announcement on the rate change came at a meeting of the Legislative Yuan’s Finance Committee, after he last week revealed his intention to modify the rate to improve insurers’ financial strength.

Asked about concern that the change might have a negative effect on sales of savings-type policies next year, as consumers would have to pay higher premiums, Koo said he is not worried, as life insurers “always manage to sell their products.”

The size of aggregate premiums increases more than NT$3 trillion (US$98 billion) a year on average, which means the industry has considerable funds, Koo said.

As most of the funds are invested in domestic bonds or overseas, the commission needs to lower the rates as 10-year US Treasury bond yields have declined this year, with Taiwanese goverment 10-year bond yields also falling, he said.

Some insurers have been urging people to buy policies before the end of this year, saying premiums would rise next year, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Wang Jung-chang (王榮璋) said, citing an online advertisement by Shin Kong Life Insurance Co (新光人壽).

Koo said the commission does not allow insurance companies to promote their products this way and would review the company’s marketing campaign.

Liability reserve interest rates are also known as discount rates, which insurance companies use to estimate their liabilities at the present value, the Insurance Bureau said.

As lower discount rates would lead to higher liabilities, they could drive insurers to raise premiums for new policyholders so as to gain more revenue to offset the increase in liabilities, the bureau said.

The change in discount rates is based on the policy periods, booking at 1.25 percent for New Taiwan dollar-denominated polices with periods shorter than six years; 1.5 percent for those between six years and 10 years; 1.75 percent for those between 10 years and 20 years; and 2 percent for those longer than 20 years, it said.

Discount rates for US dollar-denominated policies range from 1.75 percent to 2.5 percent, it said.

They would all be reduced by 25 basis points next year, the bureau said.