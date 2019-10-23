Raypal to open cellular therapy center in south

By Natasha Li / Staff reporter

Compal Electronics Inc’s (仁寶電腦) medical business, Raypal Biomedical Co Ltd (瑞寶生醫), yesterday signed a memorandum of understanding with Kaohsiung Medical University Chung-Ho Memorial Hospital to cooperate on establishing the first Good Tissue Practice cellular therapy center in southern Taiwan.

Established in 2016, Raypal Biomedical specializes in research into immunocytes and immunotherapy, as well as the use of stem cells in cancer treatments.

The cellular therapy center is expected to open in March and provide treatments to cancer patients, the company said.

Hospital superintendent Hou Ming-feng (侯明鋒) said that both parties would focus on developing cancer vaccines, as well as chimeric antigen receptor T-cell treatment.

Compal has been investing in cellular therapy since 2015, Compal vice chairman Ray Chen (陳瑞聰) said.

The company has set up a cellular laboratory, invested in more than 10 biomedical companies and established Shennona Corp (神寶醫資), which specializes in medical Internet of Things solutions.

Compal earlier this year invested NT$60 million (US$1.96 million at the current exchange rate) in biotechnology start-up Hipposcreen (宏智), which was founded in partnership with National Taipei University of Technology.

Compal president Martin Wong (翁宗斌) earlier this year said that the company would seek to develop cures for insomnia through the use of brainwave detectors in partnership with a French firm.

The company would be focusing on providing healthcare services to seniors as they become one of the medical industry’s biggest growth sectors, Wong said.