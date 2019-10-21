Electric vehicle firm eyes Taiwan-made batteries

Staff writer, with CNA

About 1,000 local and international buyers visited the Taiwan-focused Smart Asia trade show, which ran from Thursday to Saturday in Mumbai, India, including a Polish company interested in Taiwan-made electric vehicle batteries, organizer the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA, 外貿協會) said on Saturday.

The KOMEL Institute of Electrical Drives and Machines is studying the feasibility of introducing electric vehicle batteries and charging rods produced in Taiwan to Poland after analyzing their market competitiveness, a TAITRA official said.

The third-annual Smart Asia India Show was held in Mumbai for the first time this year after its success in Bengaluru in 2017 and last year, according to TAITRA, which organized the event in association with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry.

The show focused on smart city solutions, smart technology applications and city development products and services, with 50 Taiwanese businesses participating.

The event attracted about 1,000 buyers from across India and other countries, including telecom operator Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, real-estate developer Lodha Group and Indian conglomerates GVK and Godrej Group, TAITRA said.

Godrej procurement manager Ganesh Manik Kasar said his company was looking for cooperative partners and hoping to find Taiwanese suppliers that sell good-quality products for smart homes.

The trade show focused on solutions for India’s air pollution and traffic congestion, as well as technologies to produce clean drinking water, with Delta Electronics Inc (台達電) presenting its water treatment solutions and Acer Inc (宏碁) displaying water resource management plans and real-time air pollution monitoring devices, TAITRA said.