Nexgen Mediatech unveils new 120-inch U-series TV

By Kwan Shin-han / Staff reporter

Nexgen Mediatech Inc (新視代科技), a wholly owned subsidiary of Chi Mei Corp (奇美實業), yesterday released a 120-inch U-series LED TV with 4K resolution, as the company aims to grab market share in the high-end TV market.

The new product surpassed its 98-inch model, which it released in 2017, and became the largest locally made TV, the company said in a statement.

The Android-based U-series features a wider range of colors compared with the company’s other models, the company said, adding that it has already received orders from a well-known customer.

The company also showcased its new 65-inch and 75-inch TVs with 4K resolution at a product launch in Taipei in a bid to increase its market share and land new business opportunities ahead of next year’s Tokyo Olympic Games.

“Although the home appliance market remained slow this year, we expect demand for larger TVs to gradually increase with the introduction of newer and larger TV models,” Nexgen Mediatech vice president Max Yu (余泯樂) said.

The company’s shipments of LED TVs increased 7 percent year-on-year in the first nine months to 110,000 to 120,000 units, Yu said, adding that shipments this year are expected to remain flat from last year at between 150,000 and 160,000 units.

With customers switching to larger TVs, sales of 50-inch TVs and larger are expected to climb from 50 percent of sales this year to 60 percent next year, Yu said.

Shipments of air-conditioners this year are expected to be flat from last year at about 20,000 units, he said, adding that the company is aiming to sell 30,000 units next year.

To improve its product portfolio and boost sales, the company has started shipping electric fans, air purifiers and mini irons, and it plans expand its lines in these products next year, he said.

The company this quarter also introduced two new washing machines and a clothes dryer, he added.

Sales this year are expected to post single-digit percentage growth, while next year they are expected to increase about 10 percent year-on-year on the back of new product releases, analysts said.