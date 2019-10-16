SK plans to save economy with vehicles of the future

Bloomberg

South Korea has unveiled plans to speed up the adoption of electric vehicles, self-driving vehicles and even flying automobiles in the coming years to help revive a sagging economy.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in yesterday said in a speech that South Korean companies would invest 60 trillion won (US$50.6 billion) over the next decade into the future of transportation.

The government would spend 2.2 trillion won to help develop related technology and help lay the groundwork for the infrastructure needed for things such as robocars, he said.

Commercialization of fully autonomous vehicles would occur by 2027, or three years earlier than planned, he said.

Moon is betting that the investments will create jobs and spur an export-dependent economy that has been among the hardest hit from global trade tensions, with the central Bank of Korea warning this month that it would be difficult to achieve 2.2 percent growth this year.

Moon also predicted that electric and hydrogen-fueled vehicles would account for 33 percent of automobiles sold in 2030, compared with about 2.6 percent this year.

By comparison, China has said it is targeting all-electric vehicles, plug-in hybrids and fuel-celled vehicles to account for 40 percent of all sales by 2030, a person familiar with the matter has said.

To promote sales of these vehicles, the government would consider extending subsidies to buyers and slashing hydrogen prices in half by 2030 from current levels, the South Korean Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy and other ministries said in a joint statement.

The government would also encourage operators of buses and trucks to switch to electric and hydrogen vehicles, the statement said.

It would increase the number of electric vehicle charging stations to 15,000 locations by 2030 from the current 5,427, while hydrogen refueling spots would increase to 660 from 31, it said.

For autonomous driving, the government plans to set up regulations by 2024 so that robocars can operate on local roads — with varying degrees of driver supervision.

South Korea also plans to set up a route system and safety rules by 2023 to start services of personal air vehicles from 2025, it said.

In line with the government’s plan, Hyundai Motor Group plans to invest 41 trillion won by 2025 in autonomous vehicles, with some vehicles being rolled out as soon as 2021.

It is also planning to have a lineup of 23 electric vehicles by 2025.

Hyundai last month agreed on an autonomous-driving joint-venture with Aptiv PLC to develop technology needed to put robotaxis on the road by 2022. It also set up a new urban air mobility division to come up with smart products within the aviation industry.