Corning sues AvanStrate for patent infringement

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter

LCD glass substrate maker Corning Inc has filed a patent infringement lawsuit with the Intellectual Property Court against AvanStrate Taiwan Inc (安瀚視特台灣), the US company said yesterday.

Corning said in a statement that AvanStrate Taiwan had produced glass substrates using the manufacturing process in its Taiwan Patent No. 570901.

Tainan-based AvantStrate Taiwan is a local unit of Tokyo-based AvanStrate Inc. Its LCD glass substrates are used in flat panels for TVs, notebook computers, mobile phones and other electronic devices. The unit has about 700 employees.

Corning also filed a patent infringement lawsuit against AvanStrate’s South Korean unit, AvanStrate Korea Inc, in the Seoul Central District Court for infringing Korean Patent Nos. 1230754, 1296484, and 0762054, the statement said.

The Japanese glass substrate maker was established as a 50-50 joint venture between Hoya Corp and Nippon Sheet Glass Co in 1991 and was named NH Techno Glass Corp at the time.

The company was renamed AvanStrate in 2008 following a capital injection from Carlyle Group. It began operating in Taiwan in 2000 and South Korea in 2002.

As Taiwan is among the world’s top three LCD panel manufacturing sites, Corning has built two fabs, a research and development center, and its Asia glass technology center in the nation, the company said.