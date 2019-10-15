PChome joins forces with LiveMe for Double 11 day

By Natasha Li / Staff reporter

PChome Online Inc (網路家庭), the nation’s leading online retailer, yesterday announced a collaboration with online streaming platform LiveMe in a bid to boost sales during the upcoming Double 11 e-commerce shopping event on Nov. 1.

The company said it would promote products through 25 live streamers on LiveMe, which boasts 2 million active users in Taiwan and 30 million visits per month.

About 31.3 percent of Taiwanese Internet users watch online streamers, and of those, 14.3 percent have purchased products recommended by streamers, a study by the Market Intelligence and Consulting Institute (產業情報研究所) showed.

While the company used to mainly target male customers, as it focuses on consumer electronics, it has expanded its selection of non-consumer electronics products over the past few months in an attempt to attract female shoppers, PChome said.

Female customers accounted for more than 60 percent of overall purchases on the shopping platform last month, it said.

PChome last week posted record revenue of NT$3.02 billion (US$98.63 million) for last month, up 11.44 percent year-on-year thanks to booming sales of Apple Inc’s iPhone 11 series.

The new iPhones brought in hundreds of millions in sales within the first 30 minutes of their launch on the shopping platform, PChome said, adding that pre-orders for Sony Corp’s Xperia 5 and Oppo Mobile Telecommunications Corp’s (歐珀) Reno 2 also boosted sales last month.

The online retailer also attributed its sales growth to high consumption of food products, which increased by a double-digit percentage annually thanks to the Mid-Autumn Festival.

Cumulative revenue in the first nine months totaled NT$27.48 billion, up 13.3 percent annually, it said.

Rival Momo.com Inc (富邦媒體) reported a 26.12 percent increase in revenue to NT$4.06 billion last month, buoyed by sales of the new Apple devices and Double 9 shopping day promotions, while sales of consumer electronics and home appliances surged 41 percent year-on-year.

The company said it would continue to promote its selection of fresh produce following a collaboration last month with Mamabear Taiwan (熊媽媽買菜網) to provide about 2,300 products.

Cumulative revenue in the first nine months totaled NT$35.92 billion, up 21.26 percent year-on-year, it said.