INTEREST RATES

Fed split on rate decision

US Federal Reserve officials were sharply divided last month when they decided to cut their key policy rate for a second time this year. Minutes of the discussion at last month’s meeting released on Wednesday showed that the majority of Fed officials believed a second quarter-point cut was appropriate given increased economic uncertainty from trade tensions and a slowing global economy. However, a “couple” of participants favored a half-point reduction, saying the larger rate cut would reduce the risks of a possible recession. However, a third group of “several participants” argued that the Fed should not be cutting rates at all, as the current economic outlook had changed little since the bank’s last meeting.

CHINA

Capital flight surges: report

China’s hidden capital flight surged to a record high in the first half of this year, suggesting that residents wanting to move money abroad are using unrecorded transactions to evade tight capital controls, the Washington-based Institute of International Finance (IIF) said in a report on Thursday. Net errors and omissions in the balance of payments, a category reflecting flows that cannot be explained and widely seen as an indicator of concealed capital flight, rose to a record US$131 billion in the first six months of this year, IIF said. That was larger than the average US$80 billion recorded during the same period in 2015 and 2016, when outflow pressures intensified, it said. While recorded resident outflows of US$74 billion were the smallest in 10 years, “the true extent of capital flight seems underreported,” IIF head of China research Gene Ma (馬青) said.

RETAIL

Walmart US head quits

Walmart Inc’s US chief executive Greg Foran is leaving the company to take a top job at Air New Zealand Ltd. Foran, a native of New Zealand, has worked at the retail giant since 2011 and been CEO of the US division for the past five years, a period noted for several years of consecutive quarterly sales gains. John Furner, 45, the president and CEO of Walmart’s Sam’s Club division since 2017, is to take over the position on Nov. 1. Under Foran, Walmart cleaned up its 4,700-plus US stores, improved customer service and added employee training, as the nation’s largest retailer adapted to competition from online leader Amazon.com.

AUTOMAKERS

Nissan picks new CEO

Nissan Motor Co’s embattled board appears to have settled on a leader that will not be as autocratic as deposed automotive titan Carlos Ghosn, nor as divisive as his successor, Hiroto Saikawa. Incoming CEO Makoto Uchida, 53, is well regarded within the Japanese firm and his experience working closely with Renault SA could help ease tensions with Nissan’s top shareholder, people familiar with him said. The board particularly liked Uchida’s track record of producing results, most recently as head of the China business, said one of the people, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

SPORTS

Nike ends Oregon Project

Nike Inc yesterday said it is to shut down its Oregon Project training group after athletics coach Alberto Salazar was banned for doping. “This situation, along with ongoing unsubstantiated assertions, is a distraction for many of the athletes and is compromising their ability to focus on their training and competition needs,” Nike chairman Mark Parker said in a staff memo. “I have therefore made the decision to wind down the Oregon Project.”