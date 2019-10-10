Intel planning increased investment: Swan

Staff writer, with CNA

Intel Corp, the US-based semiconductor giant, is planning to increase its investment in Taiwan and continue to cooperate with its Taiwanese partners, chief executive Bob Swan said on Tuesday.

Swan had dinner a day earlier with 80 of Intel’s Taiwanese partners to gain a better understanding of their projects with which his company could collaborate, he said.

It was the first time Swan has visited Taiwan since he took the helm at Intel in January.

Leading a delegation of more than 20 Intel executives, Swan arrived in Taiwan on Monday and was to leave yesterday.

Intel has had a presence in Taiwan for 35 years, with a workforce of more than 1,000 employees, and works closely with local suppliers, Swan said.

Intel has paid close attention to cultivating a talent pool in Taiwan and has made great efforts to build a good working environment for its employees in the nation, he said.

After about nine months into his tenure as chief executive, it was important for Swan to understand Taiwan’s ecosystem regarding the tech industry, hence the reason for his visit, he said.

Asia is a hub for global technology development and Taiwan plays a critical role in the development of the global information communications industry, he said.