Ministry approves SME investments

By Kwan Shin-han / Staff reporter

The Ministry of Economic Affairs on Thursday approved NT$2.2 billion (US$70.03 million) in combined investments from four small or medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with plans to set up new smart production lines in Taiwan to expand capacity.

The plans would create 151 jobs, the ministry said in a statement on its Web site.

E-strong Medical Technology Co Ltd (醫強科技), which makes alcohol and renal dialysis equipment, plans to invest NT$600 million to expand its plant at the Pingtung Agricultural Biotechnology Park (屏東農業生物科技園區) by adding smart and semiautomatic production lines, the ministry said.

Being the only manufacturer of renal dialysis equipment in southern Taiwan, E-strong is expanding to meet growing domestic demand and produce high-quality alcohol for medical use, the ministry said.

Echaintool Precision Co Ltd (益詮精密工業) plans to spend NT$300 million to build a new smart plant at the Central Taiwan Science Park’s (中部科學園區) Erlin Township (二林) campus in Changhua County, the ministry said.

With companies returning to Taiwan in greater numbers, potential business opportunities for machine tools are rising, the ministry said.

The company hopes the new production lines will boost sales of its metal cutting and turning tools, the ministry said.

The new plant is expected to improve product quality and boost the competitiveness of Taiwan-made tools, it said.

Hand tool maker Chewren Industry Co Ltd (集圓科技) plans to invest NT$900 million to establish a smart plant in Taichung, the ministry said.

The company would apply Internet of Things technology at the plant to produce tools for machines, bicycles, auto parts and musical instruments, the ministry said.

Bo Hong Gourmet Ltd (博竑食品) is the first services-oriented SME to join the government program, with most SME’s being from the manufacturing sector, the ministry said.

Bo Hong, which sells products under its Chef Teng Restaurant (鄧師傅功夫菜) brand, has insufficient capacity and facilities in Taiwan, so plans to invest NT$400 million to construct an intelligent central kitchen in Kaohsiung’s Dashe District (大社), the ministry said.

The new facility will be in charge of distribution and food treatment for its restaurant chains, the ministry said.

The government’s SME investment program since July has attracted 36 firms, with an overall investment of NT$22.4 billion, while more than 60 applications are still waiting to be reviewed, it said.