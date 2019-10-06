Asian stocks trade mixed ahead of US jobs report

Bloomberg and Reuters

Stocks in Asia were mixed on Friday as investors awaited the key monthly US employment report and subsequent comments due from US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell later in the day.

Japanese shares erased losses, although the TOPIX posted its biggest weekly drop since August, and Hong Kong equities dropped.

South Korea was little changed and Australia was modestly higher.

Earlier, the S&P 500 Index rose the most in a month after climbing back from a drop of more than 1 percent sparked by the weakest reading on the US services sector in three years. Market pricing for a Fed interest-rate cut at the next meeting climbed.

This week’s slew of poor data confirmed that the global economy is struggling for traction, and went some way to validating concerns that the weakness might be seeping from the manufacturing sector into consumer sentiment, as the US-China trade dispute continues.

That is also driving bets that the Fed will pump more stimulus into the economy this year.

The US Department of Labor’s report, released after markets closed in East Asia, showed that non-farm payrolls last month increased by 136,000 and the unemployment rate dropped to a 50-year low, but manufacturing payrolls declined for the first time in six months.

“Markets are starting to reflect an increase in odds that we’re going into a global recession,” Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC portfolio manager Jack McIntyre told Bloomberg Television. “We’re already in a global manufacturing recession. The question is whether that leaks into the service sector and then eventually into the consumer sector. But we’re not there yet.”

The weighted index on the Taiwan Stock Exchange rose 18.57 points, or 0.17 percent, to close at 10,894.48, up 0.6 percent for the week.

Equity markets in China remained shut amid a week-long holiday.

Hong Kong shares on Friday fell to one-month lows, after Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) invoked colonial-era emergency powers for the first time in more than 50 years in fresh efforts to quell escalating violence.

At the close of trade, the Hang Seng Index was down 1.11 percent at 25,821.03, down 0.5 percent for the week, its third weekly loss.

The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index fell 0.7 percent on Friday.

The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares dipped 1.4 percent, the IT sector lost 0.2 percent, the financial sector fell 1.2 percent and the property sector lost 0.6 percent.

The market slipped in afternoon trade to its lowest level since Sept. 3, down 1.9 percent on the day, as local media reported the government would use emergency powers to enact a ban on face masks, effective yesterday.

The TOPIX on Friday rose 0.23 percent, paring its weekly losses to 1.95 percent.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index added 0.4 percent, but was down 3 percent for the week.

South Korea’s KOSPI lost 0.6 percent and was down 1.4 percent for the week.

India’s NIFTY 50 fell 1.2 percent, bringing its weekly decline to 3 percent.

The Jakarta Stock Exchange Composite Index rose 0.4 percent, but was down 2.2 percent for the week.

The Philippine Stock Exchange Index rose 2 percent, paring its weekly losses to 1.5 percent.

Additional reporting by CNA and staff writer