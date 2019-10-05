Washington adds to duties on China, targeting cabinets

AFP, WASHINGTON

The US trade dispute with China might not have spared the kitchen sink, or even kitchen cabinets, as Washington on Thursday announced another round of tariffs.

About US$4.4 billion of wooden cabinets and vanities imported from China face additional duties because they are being dumped in the US market at less than fair value, the US Department of Commerce said.

Chinese exporters would face tariffs of 28.7 percent to 251.6 percent to level the playing field, the department said in a preliminary decision.

The imported cabinets already faced tariffs after the department on Aug. 8 determined that Chinese manufacturers received subsidies from Beijing.

The latest announcement is one in series of cases that the department has pursued against many product lines, usually at the request of US companies claiming to be hurt by imports from China or other trading partners.

However, it is separate from the broader trade dispute in which US President Donald Trump plans to impose taxes on nearly all imports from China.

Based on the dumping rates, US customs agents will begin collecting duties from importers on the cabinets.

However, the funds would be returned if the department reverses its decision or if the US International Trade Commission finds the subsidies did not harm US industry.

The cabinet case was launched in March by a trade group called the American Kitchen Cabinet Alliance and affects companies including Dalian Meisen Woodworking, Ancientree Cabinet and Rizhao Foremost Woodwork Manufacturing.

“I’d say this is a strong result for American manufacturing and American workers,” Tim Brightbill, a trade lawyer from Wiley Rein LLP in Washington, which represents the industry, said by telephone.

Additional reporting by Bloomberg