HK protests aiding Singapore

The escalating protests in Hong Kong could benefit Singapore to the tune of US$4 billion, according to the upper end of an estimate by Goldman Sachs Group Inc of the money that investors have moved to the city-state. Goldman estimated that there has been a maximum outflow of Hong Kong dollar deposits to Singapore totaling US$3 billion to US$4 billion as of August. Local-currency deposits declined in August by 1.6 percent from July, the biggest drop in more than a year, to about HK$6.84 trillion (US$872.2 billion), official data showed earlier this week.

Uber links workers, firms

Ride-hailing firm Uber Technologies Inc on Wednesday said that it had launched an app called Uber Works to connect temporary workers looking to perform shift work with businesses trying to plug gaps in their rosters. The app, currently available only in Chicago, shows workers the available shifts in a certain area and helps businesses that struggle to have enough staff during peak demand. Uber Works is to partner with staffing agencies — which employ, pay and handle worker benefits — and also connect directly with businesses, the company said.

Infrastructure blitz planned

The government is soon to unveil a set of major infrastructure projects drawn up by the private sector to lift the economy, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday. Speaking at a news conference, Lopez Obrador said that about 1,600 projects were under consideration that would “reactivate” the nation. The investment package comprises more than US$400 billion in projects over the course of the next five years of the administration, two people familiar with the matter said.

Facebook fined over breach

Turkish authorities have fined Facebook Inc 1.6 million lira (US$280,760) for breaching data protection laws, which affected nearly 300,000 people, the Personal Data Protection Board said yesterday. The board said it had ruled to fine Facebook after the privacy breach affected the personal information of 280,959 Turkish users. The board added that it had launched an examination into the data breach after Facebook failed to inform it about errors in some of the firm’s applications.

H&M earnings surge 25%

Hennes & Mauritz AB’s (H&M) quarterly earnings gained for the first time in more than two years as a well-received summer collection helped the Swedish retailer boost profitability. Pre-tax profit rose 25 percent to 5.01 billion kronor (US$506.24 million) in the June-to-August period, which is the company’s fiscal third quarter. Analysts expected 4.89 billion kronor. The retailer reduced its store opening plan for the second time this year to 120 net additions. Inventory stood at 42 billion kronor at the end of August.

Imperial Brands CEO quitting

British tobacco giant Imperial Brands, which has warned over a backlash against vaping in the US, yesterday said that chief executive Alison Cooper is stepping down. Cooper, who served nine years as CEO and has been at Imperial for 20 years, is to leave once her successor has been appointed, Imperial said in a statement, which gave no reason for her departure.