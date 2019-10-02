Agencies

PAYMENT SERVICES

PayPal China bid approved

US digital money transfer platform PayPal Holdings Inc has obtained Beijing’s approval to buy a controlling stake in Gopay Information Technology Co (國付寶), which would make PayPal the first foreign firm to enter China’s payment services market. Gopay has received approval from the People’s Bank of China to sell a 70 percent stake to PayPal, the companies said on Monday.

SINGAPORE

Home price growth slows

Home price growth moderated last quarter amid slowing sales and a glut of apartments. Private residential prices increased 0.9 percent in the three months that ended on Monday versus a 1.5 percent rise in the second quarter, data from the Urban Redevelopment Authority released yesterday showed. Home sales, meanwhile, are also slipping, down 4.8 percent in August. That is coming off a peak in July that was the highest since November last year.

MACAU

Gaming revenue at year low

Gaming revenue last month touched the lowest level in a year as casinos continue to be slammed by economic and geopolitical troubles. Gross gaming revenue for casino operators was 22.1 billion patacas (US$2.7 billion), up 0.6 percent from a year earlier, according to data from the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau. That is roughly in line with the median analyst estimate of a 1 percent rise.

LEBANON

Bank unveils measures

The central bank has issued guarantees to secure US dollars for local banks at the fixed official rate that would cover imports of fuel, wheat and medicine. The move yesterday aims to ease the demand for greenback at a time when many Lebanese are rushing to exchange shops to convert their local currency into US dollars. The central bank said the imports it is securing hard currency for are “only for local consumption.”

CHINA

S&P affirms credit rating

S&P Global affirmed the country’s “A+/A-1” credit ratings on Monday, saying that the country would maintain above-average GDP growth and improved fiscal performance over the next three to four years. The agency kept the country’s outlook stable and said it did not expect relations with the US to normalize in the foreseeable future, which likely means the exports and manufacturing sector investment could see little growth over the next few years.

ENERGY

Aramco underpins valuation

Saudi Aramco sought to underpin the targeted US$2 trillion valuation for its initial public offering (IPO) by increasing dividends, paying less tax and finding cornerstone investments from major Asian oil producers. The company is producing more than 9.9 million barrels a day of crude as it fully recovers from the worst-ever attacks on its energy infrastructure, Aramco energy trading unit chief executive officer Ibrahim Al-Buainain said.

MALAYSIA

E-cigarettes to be regulated

The government is planning to introduce strict regulations on the sale and use of electronic cigarettes and vaporizers, health officials said yesterday. The country wants to club e-cigarettes and vaporizers together with tobacco products under a single law that would prohibit promotions and advertising, usage in public areas and use by minors, the Ministry of Health said.