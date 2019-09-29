NT dollar slides as euro hovers near two-year low

Staff writer, with CNA and Reuters

The New Taiwan dollar on Friday slid against the US dollar, shedding NT$0.002 to close at NT$31.042, losing 0.2 percent from NT$30.980 a week earlier.

Turnover totaled US$827 million during the trading session.

The greenback opened at NT$31.060, moving between NT$31.005 and NT$31.075 before the close.

Elsewhere on Friday, the euro was pinned at more than two-year lows as a steady drip of negative economic data this week sapped investor demand for the single currency while the US dollar benefited from some quarter-end rebalancing flows.

Dismal business activity data from the eurozone, especially powerhouse economy Germany at the start of the week, has pushed European bond yields lower across the board, with concerns about a weak economy in Britain also weighing.

“We have had a steady drip of weak data from the eurozone this week and that is highlighting the differences between the US and Europe, where the former is still showing signs of strength,” Commerzbank AG analyst Thu Lan Nguyen said.

Against the greenback, the euro held firm at US$1.0927, just above a May 2017 low of US$1.0904.

Versus a basket of its rivals, the US dollar pushed 0.1 percent higher to 99.21, its highest in more than three weeks.

Strong data in the US have pushed an economic surprise data index published by Citigroup Inc to its highest since February last year.

In comparison, a similar index on Europe has fallen dramatically in the past several days, signaling slowing economic activity.

Sterling was the other big loser in London trading after Bank of England policymaker Michael Saunders hinted at looser monetary policy if Brexit uncertainty remained prolonged against a backdrop of disappointing global growth.

The pound on Friday weakened 0.3 percent to a new two-week low of US$1.2285 as his comments raised expectations that the next move from the central bank could be a rate cut.

Markets were also digesting an impeachment probe launched into US President Donald Trump, as well as the latest headlines from a trade dispute between the US and China.

A whistle-blower complaint released on Thursday said that Trump not only abused his office in attempting to solicit Ukraine’s interference in next year’s US presidential election, but the White House tried to “lock down” evidence about it.

Meanwhile, China’s top diplomat said that Beijing was willing to buy more US products.

CNBC reported that trade talks were on track and scheduled to start on Oct. 10 in Washington, citing people familiar with the arrangements.

Elsewhere, the US dollar eased against the trade-sensitive Australian and New Zealand dollars, which gently rallied on hopes that next month’s US-China trade talks will bring progress.

However, moves were slight and neither strayed far from two-week troughs against the greenback.