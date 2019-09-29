TAIEX slides on trade concerns

Staff writer, with CNA and AFP

Local shares on Friday moved lower as lingering concerns over trade friction between the US and China offset gains posted by contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), dealers said.

Although Washington and Beijing are to resume high-level negotiations in the US on Oct. 10, local investors took a wait-and-see attitude and reduced their stock holdings in favor of cash, they said.

The TAIEX on Friday ended down 42.31 points, or 0.39 percent, at 10,829.68, after moving between 10,827.61 and 10,921.17, on turnover of NT$121.61 billion (US$3.92 billion). That was a drop of 0.9 percent from a close of 10,929.69 on Sept. 20.

The market opened up 0.29 percent to surpass 10,900 points on a technical rebound from a session earlier, when the weighted index edged lower, and moved to the day’s high early in the morning, dealers said.

However, a 0.3 percent fall in the Dow Jones Industrial Average overnight eventually took its toll and selling pressure appeared across the board.

“There has been stiff technical resistance ahead of 10,900 points, so investors simply seized the continued fears over global trade as an excuse to lock in profits,” Hua Nan Securities Investment Management Co (華南投顧) chairman David Chu (儲祥生) said.

“It was no surprise that the TAIEX remained in consolidation mode, as few investors believe Washington and Beijing will reach any deal in the upcoming talks,” Chu said. “The trade dispute is expected to continue to affect US and even global markets, including Taiwan.”

The silver lining on Friday was that TSMC, the most heavily weighted stock on the local market, moved higher after IC Insights forecast that its second-half sales would be 32 percent higher than in the first half of this year on strong demand for its advanced technology chips, dealers said.

TSMC rose 1.49 percent to close at NT$272 after hitting an early high of NT$272.50, with 41.17 million shares changing hands.

The gains pushed TSMC’s market capitalization to a new high of NT$7.05 trillion at the close, up from NT$6.94 trillion a day earlier.

“Without TSMC’s upturn, the TAIEX would have fallen another 40 points or so. The stock served to stabilize the broader market today,” Chu said.

Also in the bellwether electronics sector, iPhone assembler Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) lost 1.08 percent to close at NT$73.20 and IC designer MediaTek Inc (聯發科) fell 1.86 percent to end at NT$369.

Largan Precision Co (大立光), a supplier of smartphone camera lenses to Apple Inc, rose 1.14 percent to close at NT$4,450.

DRAM chipmakers faced pressure after US-based counterpart Micron Technology Inc reported a decline in earnings for the third quarter and predicted a disappointing fourth quarter, Chu said.

Among the falling DRAM stocks, Nanya Technology Corp (南亞科技) shed 4.51 percent to close at NT$80.50 and rival Winbond Electronics Inc (華邦電子) lost 1.65 percent to end at NT$17.85.

Investors who were concerned about the global trade dispute also cut their holdings in old economy and financial shares, Chu said.

Among the falling old economy stocks, Formosa Plastics Corp (台灣塑膠) shed 1.77 percent to close at NT$94.50 and Formosa Chemicals & Fibre Corp (台灣化纖) lost 1.25 percent to end at NT$86.70 due to a weakening oil market hurt by concerns over global demand amid the trade dispute.