TRADE

PRC buys US pork, soybeans

Beijing yesterday said that it had bought a “considerable” amount of US pork and soybeans, the latest sign of conciliation between the two nations. “Recently Chinese enterprises have ... started price inquiry and purchases of US agricultural products, and have also completed a transaction of soybeans and pork of considerable size with the US,” Chinese Ministry of Commerce spokesman Gao Feng (高峰) told a press briefing.

BANKING

ABN Amro being probed

Dutch prosecutors are investigating alleged money laundering at ABN Amro, saying that they suspect the lender had failed to report or probe suspicious transactions for years. Prosecutors yesterday said they believe ABN Amro reported suspicious transactions too late or not at all over a long period, adding that the bank failed to properly investigate client behavior and did not sever ties with suspect clients in a timely fashion. Prosecutors said the probe was based on information provided by the Dutch central bank, which earlier this year ordered ABN to review all local retail clients for possible money laundering or other criminal activities.

SINGAPORE

Factory output dives

Factory output last month plunged far more than economists predicted, in a sign that the city-state’s manufacturing downturn could be worsening. Industrial production dropped 8 percent from a year earlier, worse than all the forecasts in a Bloomberg survey of economists, making it the biggest contraction this year, including June’s revised 7.9 percent decline. It shrank 7.5 percent on a seasonally adjusted monthly basis. US-China and Japan-South Korea trade tensions, as well as a broader slowdown in China and elsewhere, continue to weigh on Singapore, where the government has slashed its full-year growth forecast to nearly zero.

INTERNET

Baidu to sell some of Ctrip

Baidu Inc (百度) is selling about one-third of its stake in online travel Web site Ctrip.com International Ltd (攜程旅行網), generating about US$1 billion to counter a slowing economy and intensifying competition in its key advertising business. Ctrip yesterday announced a proposed secondary offering of 31.3 million American depositary receipts held by Baidu. That represents about 30 percent of its stake in Ctrip and is equivalent to about US$1 billion based on Ctrip’s current share price. Baidu is to remain Ctrip’s largest shareholder, with a 19 percent stake.

INDIA

Fiscal gap to widen: Fitch

The nation’s combined fiscal gap, including states’ deficits, is seen widening to the highest in about eight years, as the government boosts measures to stimulate a slowing economy. The general government deficit is seen at 7.5 percent of GDP in the year to March, Fitch Ratings said. Fitch’s reading is well above the “BBB” category median of 1.9 percent.

PHARMACEUTICALS

Glaxo targets RSV vaccine

GlaxoSmithKline PLC is taking aim at respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), which kills tens of thousands of children each year. Experimental shots targeting RSV are the top pipeline priority for Glaxo’s vaccines unit, senior vice president for research and development Emmanuel Hanon said in an interview yesterday. Glaxo plans to move those vaccines into the final stage of testing by the end of next year, he said.