CHPT is most expensive stock on Taipei Exchange

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter

Chunghwa Precision Test Technology Co (CHPT, 中華精測) yesterday reclaimed its title as the most expensive stock on the Taipei Exchange, bolstered by its increasing exposure to the 5G market.

The stock hit an intraday high of NT$848 before easing to close at NT$834, up 0.48 percent from Tuesday.

It outpaced Aspeed Technology Inc’s (信驊) NT$825 to become the most expensive stock on the nation’s secondary stock market.

CHPT’s share price has hovered above NT$830 since it unveiled on Thursday last week its new over-the-air testing technology, allowing it to provide testing services for more advanced 5G millimeter-wave chips next year.

“This year, we have won testing businesses for 5G [chips] supporting low-band frequencies (sub-6GHz),” CHPT president Scott Huang (黃水可) said in a statement last week.

Apart from that, the company has “also tapped into 5G chips supporting high-band frequencies [millimeter wave],” it said.

CHPT has seen robust demand for 5G sub-6GHz chips this quarter, as the semiconductor industry entered its peak season, Huang said.

The new 5G business would give a solid boost to the company’s revenue this quarter and provide some cushion when its revenue declines during a seasonal slowdown next quarter, he said.

CHPT’s revenue tumbled 25 percent year-on-year to NT$670.35 million (US$21.6 million) in the second quarter, with 5G-related testing services accounting for 5 percent of the total revenue.

The 5G business is likely to expand further next year as more telecoms deploy 5G networks, the company said.

Global shipments of 5G smartphones are expected to skyrocket to 140 million units next year after reaching 10 million units this year, CHPT told investors last month.

CHPT counts Huawei Technology Co’s (華為) semiconductor arm Hisilicon Technologies Co (海思半導體), Qualcomm Inc, MediaTek Inc (聯發科) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電) among its major clients.