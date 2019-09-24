NYSE parent firm launches bitcoin futures contracts

AFP, NEW YORK

The parent company of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) late on Sunday started offering investors the option to trade bitcoin, giving the pioneer cryptocurrency further mainstream recognition.

Operations began at the opening of the electronic financial market at 8pm in New York. .

Brokers are allowed to trade futures contracts on one of the Intercontinental Exchange’s (ICE) platforms by betting on increases or decreases in the currency’s value, just as with oil or gold.

The cryptocurrency has been trading at about US$10,000 per bitcoin.

ICE’s virtual currency subsidiary, Bakkt, is leading the operation.

Launched in August last year, Bakkt was supposed to begin trading in November last year, but the project was delayed.

It was already possible to buy and sell bitcoin directly on multiple smaller platforms, but those lacked the historic and official legitimacy of the ICE.

Another major stock exchange — the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) — has since the end of 2017 also offered trading in cryptocurrency futures.

About 7,000 such futures have been traded per day since the beginning of the year, worth a total of more than US$350 million per day, at the current value.

However, when the CME’s futures contracts expire, clients receive the dollar equivalent of the bitcoin value. The idea is to prevent investors from owning bitcoins themselves.

Bakkt’s products are different in that brokers receive bitcoins directly. They can then decide whether to entrust the bitcoins to Bakkt, in a sort of secure virtual warehouse.

“Providing a trusted ecosystem is our first objective,” Bakkt CEO Kelly Loeffler said in a statement last month, just after US authorities gave final approval.

Bakkt hopes to overcome the reluctance of institutional investors, who remain wary of highly volatile virtual currency.

The company launched its products before the arrival of Libra, the Facebook Inc-backed cryptocurrency promised for next year that has sparked mounting international outcry among central banks, governments and regulators.