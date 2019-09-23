High-end iPhones popular after launch

Staff writer, with CNA

High-end iPhones are a hit in Taiwan as the latest models went on sale globally on Friday, the three largest Taiwanese telecoms said.

Chunghwa Telecom Co (中華電信), Taiwan Mobile Co (台灣大哥大) and Far EasTone Telecommunications Co (遠傳電信) said that iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max models accounted for about 60 percent of overall sales of new iPhones in Taiwan, with the iPhone 11 accounting for the remainder.

As the market had anticipated, the Pro models, with their better hardware specifications, received a warm welcome among early-bird buyers, Chunghwa Telecom said.

The 256GB Pro and Pro Maxs were more popular than the 64GB and 512GB versions, while inquiries for midnight green phones were more than for other colors, Chunghwa Telecom said.

Taiwan Mobile also said that as of 4pm on Friday, Pro and Pro Maxs made up about 60 percent of sales of the new phones.

About 57 percent bought Pro or Pro Max phones, with the 256GB version being the most popular, Far EasTone said, adding that midnight green and gold appeared to be the most popular colors.

Among the more affordable iPhone 11s, Far Eastone said that the 128GB versions were the most popular, with purple selling well.

Meanwhile, Samsung Electronics Co took the top position for smartphone sales in Taiwan last month after it launched its Galaxy Note 10 series.

Samsung said that among high-end Android devices, the Galaxy Note 10+ 256GB was the top seller after it went on sale on Aug. 23.

However, analysts said that it remains to be seen whether Samsung will retain the No. 1 spot this month with sales of the new iPhones starting.