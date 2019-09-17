Home / Business
Tue, Sep 17, 2019 - Page 12　

SGRE breaks ground at Taichung port

OFFSHORE WIND FARMS:The facility is expected to provide more than 100 job opportunities, with construction likely to be completed by the end of next year

By Natasha Li  /  Staff reporter

Taichung Deputy Mayor Bruce Linghu, fourth left in blue vest, Minister of Economic Affairs Shen Jong-chin, fifth left, and Minister Without Portfolio Kung Ming-hsin, fifth right, yesterday wield shovels at a groundbreaking ceremony at Taichung Harbor along with representatives of offshore wind turbine manufacturers.

Photo: CNA

Wind turbine manufacturer Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA (SGRE) yesterday unveiled its nacelle assembly facility in Taichung — the Spanish company’s first outside Europe.

After Danish energy company Orsted A/S in June placed an order of wind turbines for its 900 megawatt (MW) wind farm project off the coast of Changhua County, SGRE decided to establish a nacelle assembly facility at the Port of Taichung, for which it leased 3 hectares from Taiwan International Ports Corp’s (TIPC, 台灣港務) Taichung branch.

A nacelle is a casing that houses all of the generating components in a wind turbine.

Construction of the facility, which would include an office and storage area, as well as serve as a nacelle testing center, is expected to be completed by the end of next year, SGRE said.

Production is expected to start by 2021, the company said.

TIPC said the facility would transform the port into an international hub for offshore wind supplies in the Asia-Pacific region, and provide more than 100 job opportunities.

Wind turbine towers for the greater Changhua project would be supplied by Chin Fong Machine Industrial Co (金豐機器) and South Korea’s CS Wind Corp.

Ching Fong and CS Wind last year formed a partnership to supply towers to Denmark-based wind turbine manufacturer MHI Vestas Offshore Wind A/S and German wind farm developer Wpd AG.

SGRE said it would produce the Asia-Pacific variant of its SG 8.0-167 DD offshore wind turbine at the Taichung facility, which is tailored to meet local standards regarding typhoons and seismic activitiy, and can operate in high and low ambient temperatures.

The Taichung facility would provide an opportunity for the company to reach other markets in the Asia-Pacific region, said Niels Steenberg, executive general manager of SGRE for Offshore Asia-Pacific.

SGRE provided two wind turbines for the first phase of Formosa I, Taiwan’s first offshore wind farm project, and last week revealed the first six wind turbines commissioned in the second phase of the 128MW project.

