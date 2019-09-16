Staff writer, with CNA

MANUFACTURING

Khgears to debut tomorrow

Precision gear maker Khgears International Ltd (鈞興) is expected to start trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange tomorrow, with an initial public offering price (IPO) of about NT$70. The company, incorporated in the Cayman Islands, is to be the first foreign-registered entity to conduct an IPO on the local main bourse this year. Khgears, the world’s largest supplier of high-end small and medium bevel gears, reported cumulative revenue of NT$1.08 billion (US$34.78 million) in the first eight months, up 5 percent year-on-year.

LABOR

Overtime hours decline

The average number of overtime hours for July fell 0.6 hours, or 7.32 percent, from a year earlier to 7.6 hours, the ninth consecutive month of decline, indicating that a slowing economy has affected the job market, the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics said on Wednesday. The average number of working hours rose 6.9 hours, or 3.92 percent, from a year earlier to 183 hours in July, it said. In the first seven months of the year, the average number of overtime hours fell 3.7 percent from a year earlier to 7.8 hours and the average number of working hours also fell 0.12 percent to 166.3 hours, the agency said.

TECHNOLOGY

Taiwan takes India to WTO

Taiwan has initiated a dispute complaint with the WTO over tariffs imposed by India on certain information and communications technology (ICT) merchandise. The WTO on Monday last week said Taiwan has requested dispute consultations regarding duties imposed on such imports. Taiwan said India has slapped tariffs on 11 categories of ICT products, going beyond its bound duty rates for these goods.