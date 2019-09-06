Sakura to invest in Taiwan along with five other firms

By Natasha Li / Staff reporter

Leading kitchen appliance and water heater supplier Taiwan Sakura Corp (台灣櫻花) is to invest NT$1.3 billion (US$41.56 million) in Taiwan, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said yesterday as it approved the firm’s application along with five others to invest back home.

Taiwan Sakura, which operates three manufacturing facilities in Taichung’s Shengang (神岡), Daya (大雅) and Wufeng (霧峰) districts, said earlier this year that it would set up another plant in Wufeng to handle rising demand.

The company’s investment plans show that Taiwan Sakura is to renew machinery equipment and introduce automated production systems at its Shengang and Daya plants, the ministry said, adding that the investment is expected to provide about 30 job opportunities.

Tire maker Federal Corp (泰豐輪胎) plans to invest NT$3.2 billion as it aims to relocate its Chinese production to Taiwan by setting up a plant at the Taoyuan High-Tech Industrial Park (桃園科技工業園區), which is expected to provide about 258 new jobs, the ministry said.

TSRC Corp (台橡) is to expand its production line of high-end shoe materials at its plant in Kaohsiung’s Gangshan District (岡山).

Cosmetics company Luo Lih-Fen Holding Co (羅麗芬控股) is to invest NT$1.4 billion in a plant and a laboratory in New Taipei City through its biotech unit in cooperation with Tzu Chi Hospital, the ministry said.

Sysgration Ltd (系統電子), which provides industrial Internet of Things solutions, automotive electronics and energy storage systems, plans to add an automated production line at its plant at the Nantou Nangang Industrial Park (南投南崗工業區) to reduce costs, as the company ships 92 percent of its China-made products to the US, the ministry said.

The company plans to invest NT$400 million and provide up to 400 job opportunities, the ministry said.

P-Duke Technology Co (博大科技), which specializes in the production and sales of DC/DC converters and related products, plans to invest more than NT$1.2 billion by setting up a new plant at the Taichung Industrial Park (台中工業區) and recruiting 230 people, the ministry said.

Since the program was launched at the start of this year, a combined NT$576.7 billion in investments from 129 companies has been approved, providing up to 50,609 job opportunities, the ministry said.