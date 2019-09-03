Staff writer, with agencies

STOCKS

TAIEX closes up 0.16%

Shares in Taipei yesterday ended slightly higher after moving in consolidation mode throughout the session. Turnover was reduced amid lingering concerns about US-China trade tensions after new tariffs imposed by Washington and Beijing against each other’s goods took effect on Sunday, while turmoil in Hong Kong also kept many investors away from the trading floor. The TAIEX closed up 16.80 points, or 0.16 percent, at the day’s high of 10,634.85, on turnover of NT$104.833 billion (US$3.34 billion). Foreign institutional investors bought a net NT$3.93 billion of shares on the main board, the Taiwan Stock Exchange’s data showed.

INVESTMENT

Acer unit plans rights issue

Acer Cyber Security Inc (安碁資訊), a subsidiary of PC brand Acer Inc (宏碁), yesterday said that it is planning a rights issue to raise NT$204 million to strengthen its working capital ahead of its debut on the local over-the-counter market. Its board of directors has approved a plan to issue a maximum of 3.71 million new shares at NT$55 per share, it said in a statement. The company swung back into profit last year, with earnings per share of NT$4.72. Cumulative revenue in the first seven months of the year rose 27.62 percent year-on-year to NT$320 million.

EDUCATION

Teachers offered AI courses

MediaTek Inc (聯發科) yesterday announced a collaboration with the Taiwan Semiconductor Research Institute (TSRI) to provide “cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI)” courses for teacher training to help nuture future professionals for the nation’s AI industry. The courses, which are based on MediaTek’s AI NeuroPilot platform and use its AI processing unit, started last week in Hsinchu and Tainan, with more than 80 participants from more than 10 universities and vocational institutions, MediaTek said. It is to also provide 30 software systems for AI platform development through the courses, a company statement said.

TOURISM

Singapore may gain from HK

Singapore’s hotels, entertainment venues and restaurants could be the prime beneficiaries of increased tourism as the Hong Kong protests rage on, DBS Bank Ltd said yesterday. The protests over the past 13 weeks have hurt the territory’s tourism sector, with visitor arrivals falling by 12 percent over June and July to about 5.2 million, the Hong Kong Tourism Board said. If 30 percent to 50 percent of travelers from key markets such as China, the UK and US now divert their trips to other Asian cities, “there could be 5-8 percent boost to monthly tourist arrivals,” with Singapore primed to reap the rewards, DBS said in a note.

TRANSPORTATION

Ai-1 Sport on sale

Motorcycle vendor Aeon Motor Co (宏佳騰) released its first electric scooter, the Ai-1 Sport, which comes in five colors, on Wednesday. It uses the same motor and battery swapping system as Gogoro Inc’s (睿能創意) S2 series. The scooter features the Croxera 5 smart dashboard, that can direct riders with audio and visual guidance to the nearest battery swapping station, an Aeon official said yesterday. Aeon last month opened 12 battery swapping and repair outlets, and a bigger battery swapping station in Kaohsiung, the official said. The company is working on a second electric scooter with Gogoro, she added.