Delta, SAP team up for smart manufacturing

By Natasha Li / Staff reporter

Delta Electronics Co (台達電), the nation’s leading power and thermal solutions provider, yesterday announced that it is to form a strategic partnership with software maker SAP (Taiwan) SE to create a smart manufacturing ecosystem to accelerate the transformation of the nation’s industrial landscape.

“We are hoping to combine SAP’s resources with ours to create total solutions” for our enterprise clients, Delta information technology diviision chief information officer Cally Ko (柯淑芬) told a news conference.

The company has also implemented its own smart manufacturing solutions, such as green data centers and smart buildings, Ko added.

The company has witnessed a 70 percent increase in production efficiency and a 35 percent decrease in production surface in all of its plants this year, Ko said.

Delta last week at the Taipei International Industrial Automation Exhibition displayed its multi-jointed robotic arm, which could be used to quickly assemble shoes.

It has also developed solutions aimed at cities and urban landscapes, such as streetlight management systems that it has implemented in Thailand, Ko said.

“What we are looking to do is more than simply integrating IT and OT [operation technology]. We are looking to create end-to-end solutions right out of the office and up to the factory,” SAP global vice president Tony Hsieh (謝良承) said without elaborating.