VMware agrees to buy Carbon Black, Pivotal Software

Bloomberg

VMware Inc on Thursday agreed to purchase two software companies, expanding its reach in development tools and cybersecurity.

The California-based company said that the net cash payout for the two purchases would be US$2.7 billion. It is buying Pivotal Software Inc, which sells cloud software and services, for a blended share price of US$11.71, representing an enterprise value of US$2.7 billion.

VMware agreed to purchase Carbon Black Inc, a cybersecurity firm, for US$26 a share, representing an enterprise value of US$2.1 billion.

VMware, which makes virtualization and networking tools and is majority-owned by Dell Technologies Inc, said that the combined firm would provide software to build, run, manage, connect and protect any app on the cloud or any device.

Purchasing the two companies would accelerate VMware’s plan to deliver secure, multi-cloud application development.

“These acquisitions address two critical technology priorities of all businesses today — building modern, enterprise-grade applications and protecting enterprise workloads and clients,” VMware chief executive officer Pat Gelsinger said.

VMware said that once the deal for Massachusetts-based Carbon Black is complete, it would be positioned to provide “highly differentiated, intrinsic security clouds” through big data, behavioral analytics and artificial intelligence.

“We now have the opportunity to seamlessly integrate Carbon Black’s cloud-native endpoint protection platform into all of VMware’s control points,” Carbon Black CEO Patrick Morley said.

Both transactions are expected to be completed in the second half of VMware’s fiscal year, which ends on Jan. 31 next year.