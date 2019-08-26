Seven returning firms approved

By Natasha Li / Staff reporter

The Ministry of Economic Affairs on Thursday approved seven applications by Taiwanese companies that are to invest more than NT$15.3 billion (US$487.23 million) in the nation and provide 1,239 job opportunities.

Since the start of the year, 118 companies have been approved to join a three-year government program encouraging firms to invest at home, bringing in NT$563.7 billion in total investments and creating 48,906 job opportunities, the ministry said.

Printed circuit board (PCB) maker Compeq Manufacturing Co (華通電腦) is to invest NT$2.5 billion to expand its production capacity to meet rising demand for high-density interconnect PCBs and other advanced PCBs used in 5G communication equipment, the ministry said, adding that its move is estimated to create about 250 jobs.

Electronic connector manufacturing company Excel Cell Electronic Co (百容電子), which supplies major US and European home appliance firms, plans to build a new plant at the Taichung Industrial Park (台中工業區) and add fully automated production lines at a total cost of more than NT$2.1 billion.

Excel Cell expects the investment to provide 115 jobs, the ministry said.

Adhesives maker Nan Pao Resins Chemical Co (南寶樹脂) is to invest more than NT$1.8 billion to set up a new headquarters and add automated production lines at its plant in Tainan.

The firm plans to recruit up to 30 local professionals, it said.

Might Electronic Co (邁特電子) is to invest about NT$700 million to expand its production capacity and set up a research and development center in Hsinchu County, which would create 82 jobs, the ministry said.

The ministry said it also approved investment applications by three unnamed companies, which together are to provide more than 600 jobs.

One is a maker of advanced ceramic materials, which plans to invest NT$3 billion to set up a ceramic powder plant in Taoyuan’s Lujhu District (蘆竹) and expand its plant in Yangmei District (楊梅).

The other two are a speaker supplier, which plans to relocate its research and development center and part of its production lines in China to Taiwan, investing more than NT$2 billion, and a manufacturer of circuit protection components, which plans to invest NT$3 billion to expand its plant in Kaohsiung’s Dafa Industrial Park (大發工業區) and add a new production site, the ministry said.