Fubon Financial seeking alternative to raise CAR

By Kao Shih-ching / Staff reporter

Fubon Financial Holding Co (富邦金控) yesterday said it favored a different approach to boosting the capital adequacy ratio (CAR) of its banking unit, Taipei Fubon Commercial Bank (台北富邦銀行), other than raising funds, president Jerry Harn (韓蔚廷) told an investors’ conference in Taipei.

The company would seek to comply with new international accounting rules, instead of raising new capital that could dilute shareholders’ benefits, Harn said.

The banking arm of the nation’s second-largest financial services provider by assets is required to meet higher capital standards after the Financial Supervisory Commission designated it as one of the five “domestic systemically important banks” (DSIB).

As of the end of June, the bank had a common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio of 10.4 percent, Tier 1 capital ratio of 11 percent and CAR of 13 percent as of the end of June, lagging behind the commission’s required minimum of 11 percent, 12.5 percent and 14.5 percent respectively.

Its main rival, Cathay United Bank (國泰世華銀行), on Thursday announced that it would enhance its capital adequacy ratio through a capital injection of NT$10 million (US$318,451) from its parent company, Cathay Financial Holding Co (國泰金控).

The company has been talking with the commission in the hope of adopting Basel III, the latest framework developed by the Basel Committee.

Most local banks calculate their risk-weighted assets based on Basel I, Taipei Fubon Bank general manager Roman Cheng (程耀輝) told reporters.

“We expect to see our CET1 ratio, Tier 1 ratio and CAR increase by 2 percentage points under Basel III and we are confident that our investment and lending risks would be lower, based on the new accounting requirement,” Cheng said.

The three ratios would all meet the new standards, he added.

The commission might approve it, as DSIBs should adopt the latest international regulatory mechanisms, Cheng said.

“We could raise funds to improve our capital adequacy, but the move would reduce our return on equity and hurt shareholders,” he said.

Ongoing capital repatriation might drive some NT$100 billion to NT$270 billion to the local wealth management market, suggesting a huge business potential in fee income for the bank, Cheng said.