Company investment in China down

By Natasha Li / Staff reporter

Taiwanese companies have reduced their investments in China by more than half since January, indicating declining interest in investing in the country amid a spiraling US-China trade spat, the Investment Commission said yesterday.

The number of applications to invest in China declined 12.6 percent year-on-year, while the monetary amount dropped 55.45 percent to US$2.33 billion, the commission said in a report that compiled data from the first seven months of this year.

Chinese investment in Taiwan dropped 59.33 percent year-on-year to US$60.43 million in the period, which the commission attributed to a high comparison base last year, when China-based Foxconn Industrial Internet Co Ltd (富士康工業互聯網) invested US$75.22 million in Taiwan through its subsidiary, Ingrasys (Singapore) Pte Ltd.

The number of applications by Chinese firms to invest in Taiwan increased 6.25 percent in the period, it said.

Meanwhile, the number of applications by foreign nationals and overseas Chinese to invest in Taiwan increased by a slight 1.08 percent, with the monetary amount declining 33.69 percent, which the commission attributed to a high comparison base last year, when Micron Technology BV and Eastern Danube Investment SARL invested about US$2.8 billion.

The commission said that it expects foreign investment to further increase by the end of the year, as it is reviewing applications from semiconductor companies to invest more than US$2 billion.

Furthermore, investment from Southeast Asian, South Asian and Australasian nations targeted by the government’s New Southbound Policy soared 439.37 percent year-on-year to US$766.59 million in the period on the back of investments from Australia and Singapore, the data showed.

Taiwanese investment in those regions rose 7.56 percent to US$1.64 billion in the period, particularly to Singapore, the commission said.

However, the nation’s overall overseas investment declined 37.91 percent in the seven-month period due to a high comparison base last year, the commission said.