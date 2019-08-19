Computer and IT second-quarter revenue grew 11.4%

By Natasha Li / Staff reporter

The computer and information technology (IT) service sector saw revenue grow 11.4 percent in the second quarter to NT$89.2 billion (US$2.84 billion), the third-highest quarterly level in history, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said.

Driven by high demand for switched data networks as well as integrated services of software and hardware for computers and servers, communication technology and cyber security, the computer programming industry saw a 10.1 percent growth in revenue on an annual basis for last quarter to NT$66.1 billion, the ministry said last week.

The IT service industry had even stronger growth of 15.2 percent to NT$23.1 billion, the second-highest quarterly revenue ever, the ministry said.

The growth was thanks to improved services in Web site management, software applications and healthy advertisement sales through online dating platforms, it said.

In the first half of this year, the computer and IT service sector reported record revenue of NT$1.74 billion, up 7 percent year-on-year, it said.

However, the technical support and professional service sector saw revenue drop 2.6 percent, to NT$79.9 billion, largely as a result of the photography industry’s 15.7 percent plunge in revenue to NT$2.5 billion due to a high comparison base last year, it added.

Revenue of the professional design industry also fell 4.9 percent to NT$17.5 billion as demand for interior, exhibition and industrial design waned, while that of the advertising and market research industry declined 2.2 percent to NT$39.7 billion owing to sluggish sales of television and out-of-home advertising, the ministry said.

The management and consulting sector posted a slight 0.3 percent increase in revenue, thanks to growing sales of consulting across domains such as business management, corporate finance and industrial production, the ministry said.

Overall, the technical support and professional service sector reported that first-half revenue slipped 1.6 percent to NT$152.7 billion, the ministry added.